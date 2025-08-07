Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

US ties with India trampled as Trump hunts goal of ending Russia’s war in Ukraine

By Anupreeta Das
New York Times·
5 mins to read

Workers assemble circuit boards at Zetwerk Electronics in Bengaluru, India. As US President Donald Trump pushes his trade and Russia agendas, the US relationship with India, a key partner in Asia, risks becoming collateral damage. Photo / Saumya Khandelwal, The New York Times

Workers assemble circuit boards at Zetwerk Electronics in Bengaluru, India. As US President Donald Trump pushes his trade and Russia agendas, the US relationship with India, a key partner in Asia, risks becoming collateral damage. Photo / Saumya Khandelwal, The New York Times

Analysis by Anupreeta Das

United States President Donald Trump has staked enormous political capital on being the one to end the war in Ukraine, even asserting that he could do so “in 24 hours”.

In perhaps his biggest gamble yet to achieve that goal, he has pledged to punish India with tariffs of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save