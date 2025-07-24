Advertisement
US city sheds light on the cost benefits of municipal mood lighting

By Cara Buckley
New York Times·
5 mins to read

New dimmable LED lights are seen in mid brightness in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. After passing a dark-sky ordinance to curb light pollution and save energy, Pittsburgh is installing adjustable streetlights. Photo / Danielle Amy, the New York Times

One recent night in July, Denny Robinson, a project manager for the city of Pittsburgh, stood on a street corner on the North Side, lit up by newly installed streetlights, fiddling with his phone.

“Let’s dim it down to 24%,” Robinson said, sliding his thumb across the phone’s screen.

