China’s relationship with North Korea was forged in the bloodshed of the Korean War in the 1950s, and Beijing is a vital source of diplomatic, economic and political support for the isolated nuclear state.

But Pyongyang has been moving closer to Russia recently – the two countries signed a mutual defence agreement last year, and North Korean soldiers are fighting in the Ukraine war.

Xi told Kim on Thursday that China was willing to “enhance high-level exchanges and strategic communication with the DPRK... deepen mutual understanding and friendship, strengthen interactions at all levels, and carry out practical cooperation in various fields”, Xinhua said, using the acronym for North Korea.

The two countries should also strengthen co-ordination on international affairs and “safeguard their common interests”, it added.

Kim echoed Xi’s sentiments on their unchanging friendship, Xinhua said, and pledged support for China on issues such as Taiwan.

The two men had tea and dinner together, it added.

Kim’s armoured train was seen leaving Beijing shortly after the meeting ended, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported.

Kim’s international visits

Despite the apparent closeness, Beijing and Pyongyang’s relationship is an uneasy one.

China’s support of Kim is predicated on the expectation he will not cause too much regional instability – an expectation he has not always lived up to.

Kim arrived in Beijing on Tuesday accompanied by his daughter Kim Ju Ae, his second reported trip abroad in six years and his first to China since 2019.

His attendance at the parade was the first time he was seen with Xi and Putin at the same event.

Kim enjoyed a brief bout of high-profile international diplomacy from around 2018, meeting US President Donald Trump and then South Korean President Moon Jae-in several times.

However, he withdrew from the global scene after the collapse of a summit with Trump in Hanoi in 2019.

Trump – who met Kim three times and once even said they had fallen “in love” – has voiced hope of meeting him again.

Since their failed 2019 summit, Pyongyang has declared itself an “irreversible” nuclear state and recently rejected any suggestion of improving ties with Seoul.

-Agence France-Presse