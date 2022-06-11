Rachel Walters and Paul McGee lived in Shenzhen, China. Waters grew concerned when he never came back from his trip to the UK. Photo / Facebook/Rachel Waters

Rachel Walters and Paul McGee lived in Shenzhen, China. Waters grew concerned when he never came back from his trip to the UK. Photo / Facebook/Rachel Waters

A US woman made a shocking discovering after launching a global search for her "missing" boyfriend and uncovering he was married with three kids.

Rachel Waters currently lives in Shenzhen, China, where she met her British partner Paul McGee.

But Waters was "heartbroken" when McGee returned to the UK for a visit home and never returned.

Six weeks after he departed, Waters turned to the internet for help, writing in a community Facebook group in his hometown of Norwich about her plight.

Alongside her desperate post, she shared a picture of her and McGee taken in China, writing she was "worried something might have happened", The Sun reports.

The post read: "I have an unusual ask. My boyfriend, Paul McGee, and I live in Shenzhen, China.

"He went home [Norwich] at the beginning of April to visit and was supposed to be back in China by now.

"However, I have not heard from him recently and am worried something might have happened. If anyone knows of anything, please reach out to me."

A friend of McGee's wife saw the post and revealed he was married with children, the publication claims.

US woman Rachel Waters launched an international manhunt for her missing British boyfriend after he went home on holiday and never returned. Photo / Facebook/Rachel Waters

"Not really funny is it. He has a Mrs and children and I really feel for her right now! And another girlfriend in China it seems."

Friends of McGee, 40, claimed he had been working in Shenzhen, China, when he became trapped by the pandemic — and started a relationship with Waters.

"Paul and his partner didn't see each other for two years," a friend of the couple told The Sun.

"He recently returned, and they sort of got back together. They have been separated and got children. They've thought, 'Let's give it another go'."

McGee's mum told the UK publication she was aware of Waters' posts but declined to comment further.

The brand manager – originally from South Carolina – went to university in Britain before moving to Shenzhen in 2019.

She has since deleted her post.

Social media has blown up in support of Waters, many stating she "deserves better".

"She didn't deserve that. Just be honest with people geez," one wrote online.

"I'm sorry but a pretty and sweet lady like you deserves better than him," another agreed.

Others lacked empathy, claiming she should have done a "background check" on her partner.