Lucio Diaz, who works at a medical office building in the US, was arrested after allegedly urinating in a water bottle belonging to a co-worker who later contracted an STI. Photo / ABC 13

A man at a medical office in the US has been arrested after he allegedly urinated in a work colleague’s water bottle, giving her a sexually transmitted disease.

The New York Post reported the victim started bringing her own store-purchased water bottles to work every day after water from the work dispenser started to taste and smell funny.

She explained if she didn’t finish her water bottle she would leave it on her desk to finish the following day.

But over the coming weeks, her own water began to smell nasty and couldn’t figure out what it was.

When a co-worker offered to make her a coffee in September, she asked them if they could use water from her bottle instead of the dispenser due to the smell. Her co-worker looked at her water bottle, and she noted that it looked yellow.

“I felt disgusted,” the victim, who wished to remain anonymous, told KHOU. “I raised it to my face, smelled it, and it smelled like urine.”

A doctor conducted a urinalysis on the water, confirming the woman’s worst fears that someone had peed in her water.

Other co-workers started to come forward saying the same thing had happened to their water bottles.

The victim then set up a hidden camera in the office and caught the office janitor rubbing his genitals on her water bottles.

She sent video and the two water bottles to police, who arrested janitor Luci Diaz the next day.

The victim claims Diaz allegedly stuck his genitals into her drink about “halfway” before “tilting the bottle back and basically rinsing his penis in my water.”

When police confronted Diaz, he confessed, claiming he did it out of “malice intent” and that it was a “sickness”, according to court documents.

The victim told media: “This individual is a sick man. I want this to go to trial. I want him to be exposed for who he is, and I want him to pay for what he’s done to me and then be deported.”

Diaz told police he had done something similar at a previous job where he had worked for eight months. He said he couldn’t recall how many times he had done this before and was not aware that he had any STIs.

Lab results confirm the victim had contracted an STI that she had not previously had.

“I was very, very scared and thought: ‘What if he has a disease?” After undergoing STI testing, the mother-of-two received even more bad news.

“I learned I acquired an STI for which he also tested positive for,” she told ABC 13. “He gave me an STI I will have for the rest of my life. Nothing is going to change it. Nothing will make it better for me. In fact, I feel like, for the rest of my life, I will have to be careful.”

“It’s really just disgusting and my client will suffer the consequences of this man’s action for the rest of her life,” the victim’s lawyer, Kim Spurlock, told KHOU.

At least 11 other potential victims are currently being tested for sexually transmitted infections.

Diaz was charged with aggravated assault and is currently being held on an immigration hold.