A woman riding a lawnmower next to an airport runway was struck and killed by the wing of a small aeroplane, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Samantha Hayes, 27, of Idabel died on Friday at Broken Bow Municipal Airport, about 300nkilometres southeast of Oklahoma City, according to an OHP report.

James Baxter, the pilot of the single-engine aircraft, a Bonanza A36, told investigators he saw Hayes after touching down on the runway and tried to pull up and fly over her, the OHP said.

“We’re investigating whether any charges could filed against the pilot,” OHP spokesperson Sarah Stewart said, “Did the pilot do anything wrong or was this just unavoidable?”

Stewart said other questions under investigation, included whether Hayes was wearing reflective clothing and if she even saw the aeroplane.

Stewart said the Federal Aviation Administration was investigating any potential regulatory violations by the pilot and the aircraft.

The FAA did not immediately return requests for comment.

The Broken Bow city manager, who is also listed as the airport manager, did not immediately return messages for comment.

Friends remembered Hayes as a loving mum to her three children.

“She was a single mom who worked hard to give them a safe and loving home,” one friend wrote on social media. “These babies knew they were loved everyday all day!

“Them babies will know how much their momma loved them. We never know when these things are gonna happen but they can and for her it did.”