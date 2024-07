Maribyrnong River. Photo / Getty Images

A woman has been charged with murder after another woman’s body was found in a major river in inner Melbourne.

The body was discovered by a passer-by in the Maribyrnong River near Smithfield Rd in Flemington on Sunday.

Detectives arrested a 49-year-old West Footscray woman along with a 15-year-old West Footscray boy on Tuesday afternoon.

The woman was charged with murder after a police interview and is due to face court on Wednesday.

The boy was released without charge.