An explanation of the allegations made against former US President Donald Trump. Video / AP

A woman brandishing a rifle reportedly walked into a skyscraper owned by Donald Trump causing a major security alert on Wednesday.

The incident occurred one day after the former US president was charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records to hide affairs with a former porn star. He has pleaded not guilty on all charges.

New York police were concerned trouble might occur during Trump’s arraignment, but none occurred.

However, according to local media, a police SWAT team had to be called to the Trump Tower in Chicago on this morning.

Newspaper the Chicago Sun-Times reported a “rifle-wielding woman” walked into the Trump International Hotel and Tower located in the city’s CBD overlooking the Chicago River at 11.25am local time on Wednesday.

Armed officers were called and attended the 98-storey building located on North Wabash Ave.

However, the incident was not thought to be related to the Trump family.

The Sun-Times stated that police sent officers to the building’s 27th floor where a woman went after saying she was “tired of being abused by her husband”.

SWAT officers are on-scene in the 400 block of N. Wabash for a domestic-related incident. At this time, we believe this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public. Media staging is at Grand/Wabash. Updates will be provided when available. — Chicago Police Communications & News Affairs (@CPD_Media) April 5, 2023

The tower contains a Trump Hotel as well as apartments.

A resident of the skyscraper told local radio station WBBM that he had come down to street level to get some air when he was confronted by armed police.

“I came down to the lobby and I was quickly escorted away, out of the building and was told not to come back until it was clear,” the man, known as Steve, said.

“I asked several times what was going on and they wouldn’t acknowledge”.

No one has yet been allowed back into the building and the surrounding streets have been sealed off.

Chicago police said in a statement there was “no threat to the public” but did not give details of the incident.