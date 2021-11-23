Woman blasted for calling Wisconsin Christmas parade rampage 'karma'

A US Democratic Party employee has been slammed for saying the deadly Christmas parade rampage in Wisconsin was "karma" for the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse.
Mary Lemanski resigned as social media director for the Democratic Party of DuPage County after a post that has been described as "how to lose your job in one tweet".
Lemanski, tweeting in her personal capacity, began her vile online tirade by dismissing Sunday's rampage as "just self-defence", a reference to the Rittenhouse rial, in a tweet that appears to have since been deleted, the New York Post reported.
"Living in Wisconsin, he probably felt threatened," another tweet read — referring to Darrell E. Brooks, who is facing five counts of first-degree homicide after a red Ford Escape plowed through barricades and into a crowd, killing five people and injuring 48 in Waukesha, Wisconsin.
"I'm sure he didn't want to hurt anyone. He came to help people," she added in her sarcasm-laced missive.
She also wrote the rampage was "karma" in another tweet that appears to have since been deleted.
"I'm sad anytime anyone dies. I just believe in karma and this came around quick on the citizens of Wisconsin," Lemanski wrote, according to Fox News.
"You reap what you sow. It's sad people died, but when you open the door to vigilante justice, everyone seems threatening."
Lemanski appeared to be mocking Rittenhouse's self-defence claim before the 18-year-old was acquitted on Friday of charges of homicide, attempted homicide and reckless endangerment in the deaths of Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, and the wounding of Gaige Grosskreutz.
She also tweeted: "I'm going to hell because I already made a deal with the devil that nobody else on earth will go to hell if I go.
"So, you're welcome."
Lemanski then posted the link to a report in The Hill about NAACP president Derrick Johnson calling the acquittal a "warning shot that vigilante justice is allowed".
She wrote: "Oh look! I was right! NAACP president calls Rittenhouse verdict 'a warning shot that vigilante justice is allowed'."
Her comments were blasted online.
"Seriously how does it feel to completely flush your career down the toilet via tweet? Was it fun?" one user wrote.
"What career. She's yeah and will always be. The entire country will see her tweets tomorrow and she will never recover," another said.
A third user wrote: "I hope you never know the pain of losing a child. I hope the parents of those lost today in Waukesha never know you. I feel sad for both you and them."