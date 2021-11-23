Woman blasted for calling Wisconsin Christmas parade rampage 'karma'

Mary Lemanski was slammed on Twitter after calling the Christmas parade tragedy in Waukesha, Wisconsin, "karma" for the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse. Photo / Twitter / @MaryLemanski

Mary Lemanski was slammed on Twitter after calling the Christmas parade tragedy in Waukesha, Wisconsin, "karma" for the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse. Photo / Twitter / @MaryLemanski

A US Democratic Party employee has been slammed for saying the deadly Christmas parade rampage in Wisconsin was "karma" for the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse.

Mary Lemanski resigned as social media director for the Democratic Party of DuPage County after a post that has been described as "how to lose your job in one tweet".

Lemanski, tweeting in her personal capacity, began her vile online tirade by dismissing Sunday's rampage as "just self-defence", a reference to the Rittenhouse rial, in a tweet that appears to have since been deleted, the New York Post reported.

Darrell Brooks a 39-year-old from Wisconsin, was identified as the driver of the vehicle that ploughed into a Christmas parade on November 21, 2021. Photo / Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, via AP

"Living in Wisconsin, he probably felt threatened," another tweet read — referring to Darrell E. Brooks, who is facing five counts of first-degree homicide after a red Ford Escape plowed through barricades and into a crowd, killing five people and injuring 48 in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

"I'm sure he didn't want to hurt anyone. He came to help people," she added in her sarcasm-laced missive.

She also wrote the rampage was "karma" in another tweet that appears to have since been deleted.

"I'm sad anytime anyone dies. I just believe in karma and this came around quick on the citizens of Wisconsin," Lemanski wrote, according to Fox News.

"You reap what you sow. It's sad people died, but when you open the door to vigilante justice, everyone seems threatening."

Mary Lemanski wrote this sarcastic tweet after an SUV ploughed through parade-goers on November 21, 2021. Photo / Twitter

Lemanski appeared to be mocking Rittenhouse's self-defence claim before the 18-year-old was acquitted on Friday of charges of homicide, attempted homicide and reckless endangerment in the deaths of Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, and the wounding of Gaige Grosskreutz.

She also tweeted: "I'm going to hell because I already made a deal with the devil that nobody else on earth will go to hell if I go.

"So, you're welcome."

Lemanski then posted the link to a report in The Hill about NAACP president Derrick Johnson calling the acquittal a "warning shot that vigilante justice is allowed".

Mary Lemanski was slammed on Twitter after calling the Christmas parade tragedy in Waukesha, Wisconsin, "karma" for the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse. Photo / Twitter / @MaryLemanski

She wrote: "Oh look! I was right! NAACP president calls Rittenhouse verdict 'a warning shot that vigilante justice is allowed'."

How to ruin your career in one tweet by @MaryLemanski. pic.twitter.com/A6EssHI4n3 — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) November 22, 2021

Her comments were blasted online.

"Seriously how does it feel to completely flush your career down the toilet via tweet? Was it fun?" one user wrote.

"What career. She's yeah and will always be. The entire country will see her tweets tomorrow and she will never recover," another said.

A third user wrote: "I hope you never know the pain of losing a child. I hope the parents of those lost today in Waukesha never know you. I feel sad for both you and them."