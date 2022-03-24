A powerful tornado destroyed homes as it chiselled a path of destruction through New Orleans suburbs. Video / AP

A large tornado in New Orleans has caused devastation in just seconds, ripping roofs off houses, obliterating buildings – and even lifting a home off its foundations and into the air before dropping it onto a street with its family still inside.

There was a frenzied search for a disabled girl on a respirator who was still inside the house after her parents got out, according to local media.

Neighbour Chuck Heirsch said he saw the father "trying to get his daughter out of there".

"They were screaming. His wife was hysterical. They were already traumatised from taking that Wizard of Oz ride," he said.

A house that was moved off its foundation during the tornado sits in the street about 9 metres away in Arabi. Photo / AP

Other neighbours also rushed to help.

"All the men in the neighbourhood ran to the house. The mother, they brought her to me. I just held her," Nerissa Ledet said.

Firefighters and first responders carried the girl out and she was reportedly hospitalised but "doing fine".

Young man dies

The sheriff of St Bernard Parish, in the state of Louisiana, confirmed the death of a 25-year-old man, after the tornado chiselled a path of destruction through the Arabi community.

"My neighbour died. Why did it spare us?" Michael Baiamonte asked.

He, his wife, their two sons, his father and their dog took refuge in a closet under a stairwell when the tornado hit.

Bob Lambert Sr. digs through debris after a powerful tornado tore through the area the night before, killing his grandson. Photo / AP

"The amount of shaking that was going on in that house for that small time frame was phenomenal," said Baiamonte.

He added that the destruction was all over in the time it took him to say "four Hail Marys."

Half his roof was gone. And the house where his neighbour, 25-year-old Connor Lambert had lived, was gone. Lambert's body was found amid debris.

The St. Bernard Parish coroner's office said he died of multiple blunt force injuries. News outlets said Lambert had grown up in St. Bernard Parish and was an engineer at the Stennis Space Center in nearby Mississippi.

State of emergency

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards declared an emergency in St. Bernard, Orleans, Jefferson and St. Tammany parishes. After flying over the area Wednesday local time, he walked the streets in Arabi, greeting storm victims.

"It's awfully sad, because the destruction is so devastating," Edwards said. "The good news is most of your neighbours outside of this narrow swathe — they're able to help."

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, right, speaks with Bob Lambert Sr., the grandfather of Connor Lambert who was killed by the tornado. Photo / AP

In front of her roofless home, a woman told Edwards she, her husband and their 1-year-old son took refuge in the bathroom as the tornado bore down.

"We just dropped down, and he jumped on top of us, covering our son," she said. "So scary."

A roof sits next to the house it came from in Arabi. Photo / AP

One of the destroyed houses belonged to Jibri Brown, who had not yet spent the night there. She had started moving her belongings into the white house Saturday and spent Tuesday having her TVs mounted. They're still on the walls, she says, but the house around them is mangled and knocked off its foundation.

"It took me a year to find my perfect house," said Brown, an ICU nurse. She gestured toward the wreckage: "This is my perfect house."

Deadly strength

The National Weather Service said the Arabi damage was caused by a tornado of at least EF-3 strength, meaning it had winds of 254-332km/h, while the Lacombe-area twister was an EF-1, with winds as strong as 145km/h.

Television stations broadcast live images as the storm damaged an area about 3.2km long and 0.8km wide in St. Bernard Parish, where Ochsner Health said eight patients were treated in an emergency department.

Debris litters the lawn of a severely damaged home following the tornado. Photo / AP

From the air, the Arabi twister's path reflected in a tight swathe of homes that were roofless or reduced to splinters, the wreckage line interrupted in spots where the tornado apparently skipped over buildings. Outside that destruction, homes appeared intact.

Louisiana activated 300 National Guard personnel to clear roads and provide support.

Arabi is near New Orleans' Lower 9th Ward. Like that New Orleans neighbourhood, it was wrecked by Hurricane Katrina in 2005 and hit hard again when Hurricane Ida swept through last year.

Baiamonte said he and his family had lived in Arabi when Katrina hit. They moved away, but returned a few years ago. He said there was much new construction in the area, owing to a parish government push encouraging more development.

"It just kept getting louder and louder," resident Michelle Malasovich said of Tuesday's storm. Her house and Jeep were damaged.

Homes are damaged after a tornado swept through in Arabi, Louisiana. Photo / AP

Lauren Neupert wasn't at her Arabi home when the tornado hit Tuesday night, but her partner and their 2-year-old daughter were, hiding in the bathroom. They emerged unharmed. But blue sky was visible where the roof had ripped off.

"I know it will be months before I'm able to come back to my house," Neupert said.

Several tornadoes

As the storm front moved eastward, an apparent twister shredded a metal building and shattered windows east of Mobile Bay. The weather service reported more than 20cm of rainfall in the central Alabama city of Sylacauga overnight. The roofs of several homes were damaged in Toxey, Alabama, where tornado warnings were issued.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said a dozen counties had damage to homes and two injuries were reported.

A woman stands in the doorway of a severely damage home. Photo / AP

The vicious weather hit Texas on Monday, with several tornadoes reported along the Interstate 35 corridor. In Elgin, broken trees lined the rural roads and pieces of metal hung from the branches as residents stepped gingerly through the mess.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said 10 people were injured by storms in the Crockett area, while more than a dozen were reportedly hurt elsewhere. The Grayson County Emergency Management Office said a 73-year-old woman was killed in Sherwood Shores, about 95km north of Dallas, but provided no details.

-AP, news.com.au