Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Without Hollywood, what happens to Los Angeles?

New York Times
By Shawn Hubler
7 mins to read
The Hollywood sign draws some 50 million visitors a year, according to the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce. Photo / Jenna Schoenefeld, The New York Times

The Hollywood sign draws some 50 million visitors a year, according to the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce. Photo / Jenna Schoenefeld, The New York Times

With actors and screenwriters on strike, Hollywood is shut down for the foreseeable future. Los Angeles isn’t a pure company town, but the industry is inextricable from the city in many ways.

Los Angeles County

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World