Premium

With ‘Ghost Bat’ drone, Australia gears up for new arms race

By Victoria Kim
New York Times·
5 mins to read

The MQ-28A Ghost Bat military drone which Australia has been developing with Boeing. Photo / Boeing

The two onyx-coloured aircraft took off within a minute of each other, disappearing over an expanse of red desert stippled with low shrubbery.

No human was on either plane as they carved a path through the boundless desert sky on Friday as part of a preprogrammed mission.



