Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

With a new, improved ‘einstein’, puzzlers settle a math problem

New York Times
By Siobhan Roberts
5 mins to read
Researchers have now unequivocally discovered an “einstein” — a single shape that tiles a plane, or an infinite two-dimensional flat surface, but only in a nonrepeating pattern. Photo / David Smith, Joseph Samuel Myers, Craig S. Kaplan, and Chaim Goodman-Strauss via The New York Times

Researchers have now unequivocally discovered an “einstein” — a single shape that tiles a plane, or an infinite two-dimensional flat surface, but only in a nonrepeating pattern. Photo / David Smith, Joseph Samuel Myers, Craig S. Kaplan, and Chaim Goodman-Strauss via The New York Times

Earlier this spring, tiling aficionados thought maybe they’d found the shape of their dreams. Now they’re certain.

In March, a team of mathematical tilers announced their solution to a storied problem: They had discovered an

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World