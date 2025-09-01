Winning lotto ticket: Melbourne man pockets $1.1m Weekday Windfall after finding ticket in storage unit
Save
A Melbourne man won A$1 million after finding an old lottery ticket in his storage unit.
The man uncovered a few old tickets last week while searching for some other personal items.
“I was actually looking for my passport but stumbled across them and just thought I’d give
them a scan and see what’s there,” he told 9News.
While his passport turned out to be expired, in a stroke of luck, the December 27 draw for Weekday Windfall won him a life-changing A$1 million ($1.1m).
“I’m just glad I didn’t throw them out,” he said.