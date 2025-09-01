NZ Herald Afternoon News Update | Jetstar fined for misleading customers and Pharmac extends access to meningitis vaccine.

A Melbourne man won A$1 million after finding an old lottery ticket in his storage unit.

The man uncovered a few old tickets last week while searching for some other personal items.

“I was actually looking for my passport but stumbled across them and just thought I’d give them a scan and see what’s there,” he told 9News.

While his passport turned out to be expired, in a stroke of luck, the December 27 draw for Weekday Windfall won him a life-changing A$1 million ($1.1m).

“I’m just glad I didn’t throw them out,” he said.