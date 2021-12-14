William Tyrrell disappearance: NSW police to end search near foster grandmother's former property

William Tyrrell disappeared on September 12, 2014, at the age of 3 while playing at his foster grandmother's house. Photo / Supplied

Australian police say they will conclude a forensic search in Kendall, New South Wales for missing boy William Tyrrell.

NSW police confirmed that the search - in bushland near the former property of William's late foster grandmother - would end in the coming days.

The forensic search, which was conducted under a Coronial Order as part of ongoing investigations into William's disappearance, has been under way since November 15.

William disappeared on September 12, 2014, at the age of 3 while playing at his foster grandmother's house.

Police said they remained committed to finding William and investigations by the homicide squad would continue.

Once the search operation is complete, a team would facilitate a repatriation of the site.

Investigators thanked the NSW Rural Fire Service, Salvation Army, and the local community for their assistance.