William Tyrrell case: Cops make new discovery at site and vow to continue search amidst poor weather

William Tyrrell. Photo / Supplied

Police have discovered a green hessian bag buried at the bushland site where they are searching for the remains of William Tyrrell.

The frayed bag, found by police, was inspected by experts on the scene and placed into an evidence bag. It was discovered near a tree trunk, not far from where a blue piece of cloth was collected as evidence on Friday.

It comes as officers revealed the enormous scale of the challenge that lays ahead of them as the renewed search continued into its sixth day.

They vowed this morning to continue their search for William's remains, even though wild weather is looming over the NSW mid-north coast.

Severe downpours are forecast for later today and are predicted to last into the coming week – adding a significant challenge for the officers combing through thick bushland in Kendall.

However, an NSW police spokesman told news.com.au they will continue the search today whatever happens.

Officers, aided by scientific experts, are methodically scouring through thick bushland near the former home of William's foster grandmother, where he was last seen more than seven years ago.

Initially, it was anticipated that the search could be over after three weeks, but a spokesman for the force told news.com.au that it could now stretch out for months.

He revealed the mammoth scale of the search has been revealed for the first time – with police sifting through the topsoil by hand over an area spanning roughly 1.5 square kilometres.

William Tyrrell. Photo / Supplied

He said police have not even searched 10 per cent of the total area yet – meaning the operation is set to last several months.

The area they are searching now is just one section, and they will move 150m west down the road before crossing over and scouring the other side of the road in the coming weeks.

Experts are advising the exact level to dig to in order to cover the seven years William has been missing.

A police spokesman said this equates to a depth roughly just over 15cm.

"They know anything of interest they excavate beyond that is too old," he said.

The good news is that the creek officers are excavating now is one of the most difficult sections, meaning the search should become easier in the coming days.

If officers find something, they've been advised not to touch it and call in forensics.