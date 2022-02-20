The moment a brawl in Mosman, Sydney descended into chaos. Video / TheRedAlien via Reddit

Footage has emerged of the moment a wedding reception in Sydney's affluent lower north shore descended into chaos, as dozens of guests brawled on the street.

The video, uploaded in two parts to forum platform Reddit, showed multiple punches being thrown among the dressed-up partygoers in Mosman on Saturday night.

A NSW Police spokeswoman told news.com.au that police were called to Spit Rd, near Parriwi Rd, at about 11.35pm on Saturday night, responding to reports a group of up to 30 people were involved in a fight.

"This is after a wedding. Not sure the context but the groomsmen and guests were fighting among themselves," the person behind the camera said.

In the video, suit jackets can be seen discarded on the road as one group of four women and a group of four men fight on the road, bringing traffic to a halt.

One man appeared to be knocked unconscious. Photo / Reddit

One male guest is shown pushing a woman to the ground in the footage, before running at another guest.

A separate fight, directly adjacent on the open highway side of the intersection, involved at least another dozen revellers.

One man is seen on the ground in front of a stopped white car, prompting three others to rush over to check on him.

A shirtless man is then seen grabbing someone from behind and hitting his head on the asphalt.

Meanwhile, another man – who appears to not be a guest at the function or involved in the fight – attempts to direct traffic around the brawl.

The police spokeswoman said that when police arrived, most of the revellers had left the scene and "those remaining were reluctant to make a complaint".

"Following further inquiries, police last night [Sunday, February 20] spoke with a 26-year-old man who told police he'd suffered a broken nose as well as injuries to his face and ribs after being knocked unconscious during the affray," she said.

"Inquiries are continuing to identify those involved."

The brawl stropped traffic. Photo / Reddit

Reddit users were shocked by the footage, with one remarking that they work "at the Yacht Club next door" and "probably served those people drinks before the wedding".

"So many different groups fighting. What's happening? Who did what? Did the car hit that guy? I do hope everyone is OK though – especially the guy on the road," commented another.

"It's outside two popular wedding venues at the Mosman/Balmoral side of Spit Bridge ... I get angry too waiting for those lights to change, but this is ridiculous," wrote a third.