Wild video: Hero saves runaway pram from speeding traffic

A blown-away stroller is saved by a passer-by before it reaches the road. Video / USSGoodGirl

This edge-of-you-seat video has gone viral across the internet, showing the heartstopping moment a baby in a runaway pram sped towards a busy road as a desperate woman lay injured and unable to rescue her tiny relative.

The drama went down in the California city of Hesperia, as strong winds whipped in from the high desert across the driveway to a carwash.

The surveillance video, initially shared to Twitter, showed the moment the pram catches the wind and begins to roll towards the traffic with a little boy inside.

NBC4 reported that it was the boy’s great-aunt who can be seen making a desperate grab for her little nephew, before painfully falling to the asphalt and repeatedly struggling to get up.

Donna Gunderson, who was sitting nearby, told NBC4 she heard screaming and looked to see the pram rolling toward a street where traffic regularly reaches speeds of 80km/h.

The woman struggled to get up. Photo / @USSGoodGirl

“My heart dropped,” she said.

But her brother, Ron Nesssman, was on the case.

He ran to the pram and caught it in the nick of time.

“I knew I could get it and I got it and I’m thankful for that because I really wouldn’t want to see the end result if I wasn’t there,” he said.

“Why wasn’t it locked?” asked one Twitter user after the video went viral.

“No way I’d let my hands off a stroller if it was windy like that,” one person commented.

Eyewitness Donna Gunderson echoed some of those concerns, saying preventing similar incidents was “just as simple as hitting the brake”.

But her brother said the little boy’s great-aunt had tried her best.

“She tried everything she possibly could to get up. Her knees were bleeding when I got up to her. She was still shocked and she was crying,” he said.