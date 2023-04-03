Voyager 2022 media awards
World

Why this town has celebrated Christmas in February for nearly 200 years

New York Times
By Genevieve Glatsky
5 mins to read
Jeinny Lucumí, 9, as the Virgin Mary and Sofía Peña, 9, as an angel during Christmas celebrations in Quinamay, Colombia. Photo / Ja’r F. Coll, The New York Times

The Afro-Colombian residents of Quinamayó have followed a unique tradition: celebrating Christmas 40 days after the traditional date, a custom begun under the subjugation of slavery.

The Christmas trees, twinkling lights, and red and green

