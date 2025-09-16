Advertisement
White House plans broad crackdown on liberal groups after Kirk shooting

Katie Rogers and Zolan Kanno-Youngs
New York Times·
7 mins to read

President Donald Trump and Vice-President JD Vance. Photo / Doug Mills, The New York Times)

The White House is threatening to unleash the power of the United States Government to punish an alleged left-wing network that funds and incites violence.

President Donald Trump and top advisers are seizing on Charlie Kirk’s killing to make broad and unsubstantiated claims about

