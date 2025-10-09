Smoke rises from Gaza City, seen from Deir al-Balah, following intense Israeli military attacks on October 5. The peace deal will allow for hundreds of aid trucks to enter the Gaza Strip. Photo / Getty Images

What we know about the Gaza deal, which includes the return of hostages, troop withdrawals and aid

United States President Donald Trump announced today that Israel and Hamas have agreed to a deal for the first phase of a ceasefire in Gaza, after days of indirect talks in Egypt.

Qatar, which helped broker the deal along with Egypt, the US and Turkey, said it was the “first phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement, which will lead to ending the war, the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners, and the entry of aid”.

On his Truth Social network, Trump wrote that “ALL of the Hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their Troops to an agreed upon line as the first steps toward a Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace.”

Here is what we know so far about the agreement, which is set to be signed on Thursday local time in Egypt: