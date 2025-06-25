Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

What to know about the heat dome hovering over the US

By Ian Livingston
Washington Post·
5 mins to read

Commuters feeling the heat while ascending an escalator at the Dupont Circle Metro Station in Northwest Washington yesterday. Photo / Tom Brenner, for the Washington Post

Commuters feeling the heat while ascending an escalator at the Dupont Circle Metro Station in Northwest Washington yesterday. Photo / Tom Brenner, for the Washington Post

Even as the heat dome begins to wane, portions of 20 American states from the Ohio Valley to the Deep South and the Carolinas to southern New England remain under heat alerts today.

Temperatures in the 30sC to around 37C blanket the region.

A combination of a cold front

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World