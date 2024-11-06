Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

What to know about The Apprentice, the controversial Donald Trump biopic

New York Times
6 mins to read
Jeremy Strong, left, as Roy Cohn and Sebastian Stan as Donald Trump in The Apprentice, directed by Ali Abbasi.

Jeremy Strong, left, as Roy Cohn and Sebastian Stan as Donald Trump in The Apprentice, directed by Ali Abbasi.

The film followed a thorny path to distribution - including the threat of a lawsuit by its subject.

If you know one thing about the new Donald Trump biopic The Apprentice, it’s likely this: The former President doesn’t want you to see it.

The drama, which debuted to mostly

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World