Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

What makes the UK exit poll special

New York Times
By Ademola Bello
7 mins to read
A vote count in 2019. British general elections are conducted entirely with paper ballots, counted by hand in the hours after polls close at 10pm. Photo / Mary Turner, The New York Times

A vote count in 2019. British general elections are conducted entirely with paper ballots, counted by hand in the hours after polls close at 10pm. Photo / Mary Turner, The New York Times

The first indication of results on British election nights has earned an unusually high reputation. Those behind it say that’s because of a big decision 20 years ago.

On election night, when can you start

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World