Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
World

What it was like inside the courtroom during Trump’s arraignment

New York Times
By: Jonah E. Bromwich and Nate Schweber
7 mins to read
An explanation of the allegations made against former US President Donald Trump. Video / AP

Here are some of the most important moments from the hearing where criminal charges against Donald Trump were unveiled.

Former President Donald Trump sat quietly in a Manhattan courtroom Tuesday (Wednesday NZ time) as prosecutors

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World