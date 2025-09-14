Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Analysis
Home / World

What does posting about Charlie Kirk really say about you?

Analysis by
Madison Malone Kircher
New York Times·
6 mins to read

People light candles during a vigil for Charlie Kirk at a local park in Orem, Utah. Photo / Loren Elliott, The New York Times

People light candles during a vigil for Charlie Kirk at a local park in Orem, Utah. Photo / Loren Elliott, The New York Times

In the aftermath of the assassination of Charlie Kirk, Broadway star Kristin Chenoweth was among thousands of people who left a comment on an Instagram post from the young conservative commentator, to put their thoughts and feelings about his death into words.

“I’m. So. Upset. Didn’t always agree but appreciated

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save