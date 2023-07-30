Voyager 2023 media awards
Home / World
Premium

'We're definitely not alone': The ex-US intel official who says aliens exist

13 minutes to read
Financial Times
By Henry Mance

After David Grusch’s testimony to the US Congress this week, is it OK to talk about aliens? Henry Mance looks at the evidence.

On Wednesday, a respected former US intelligence official told a congressional

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.