A scaffolding collapse in Sao Paulo, Brazil, left workers suspended 150 metres above the ground. Photo / Insiderscorner via X

Construction workers were left hanging 150 metres in the air after scaffolding for a high-rise building development collapsed in Brazil earlier this week.

Footage shows the workers clinging to cables attached to a metal structure above two 33-storey towers being built in Sao Paulo.

One person died in the accident, but it is not known whether they fell or were struck by debris. The other individuals were rescued by a on-site crane.

Ten fire engines were sent to the scene and a police helicopter was dispatched.

VIDEO: In São Paulo, Brazil, scaffolding collapsed, leaving workers hanging 500 feet in the air on Tuesday. They were swiftly rescued using an on-site crane within minutes. pic.twitter.com/KG9qSmvbHM — Insider Corner (@insiderscorner) October 20, 2023

Lidiane Dias, an eyewitness, said the trapped workers were rescued after “a few minutes”.

“The noise was very loud, a lot of things fell. The structure came down. We couldn’t see where the debris fell because it was inside the construction site,” she said.

Authorities in Sao Paulo said they are investigating the case.