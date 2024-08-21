Prawit Wongsuwon slapped a female reporter because he didn't like her question. Photo / Screenshot

An influential Thai politician was filmed slapping a female reporter after she asked him a question, sparking a formal investigation into his conduct.

Prawit Wongsuwon, a 79-year-old MP and former Army chief, struck the woman several times as she was surrounded by other journalists last week.

“This behaviour is physical harassment,” said Senator Tewarit Maneechai, who added that he had requested a parliamentary investigation into Prawit’s conduct. “It is also disrespectful to a journalist who was doing her work.”

The incident happened on August 16, moments after Paetongtarn Shinawatra, of the Pheu Thai Party, won a vote in Parliament to become Prime Minister.

Paetongtarn, 37, will be Thailand’s youngest ever PM and the third from the billionaire Shinawatra family, with whom Prawit has a bitter history.