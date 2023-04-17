A pizza delivery man who uses one kick to put an end to a high-speed police pursuit has become an internet phenomenon. video / nextf###inglevel

He delivers pizza and justice.

Tyler Morell from Cocco’s Pizza in Aston, Pennsylvania has helped put a stop to a high-speed police chase.

The pizza delivery driver was at a customer’s door when he noticed some frantic action behind him.

Police were chasing a stolen Kia and the car crashed right behind him. The suspect jumped out of the car and made a run for it.

Morell, with pizza still in hand, walked to the scene to give police a hand — or a foot in this case.

As the accused ran past, Morell stuck out his leg and tripped the suspect, who was quickly collared by police.

“I started walking towards the road, but I couldn’t do anything with my hands because I’m holding the pizza, so I just stuck my leg out,” he told ABC7.

Police said they were able to make the arrest quickly thanks to Morell’s assistance.

“He gave us the help we needed, by tripping him it gave us the time to catch up with the gentleman,” Brookhaven Police Chief Michael Vice said.

“In this case, this guy ultimately saved the day. And I hear the pizza was saved as well.”

Morell said he was fed up with crime in the area and wanted to help out.

“I am so sick of seeing crime go on, especially half a mile down the road,” Morell said.

“So if they needed a hand or a foot, I was there.”

Police also arrested a second suspect who was sitting in the stolen vehicle. The person tripped by Morell is a juvenile.

Morell eventually managed to deliver the pizza safely.

Danielle Yeager, who ordered the pizza, said: “Ten out of 10 delivery”.

The suspects are facing charges including fleeing and eluding, resisting arrest, as well as several traffic charges.

Footage of the incident has gone viral and drew plenty of comments, with a large side of cheesy jokes.

“This guy delivers,” one person wrote. “Justice,” another person chimed in.

“Didn’t even drop the pizza,” one quipped.

“Don’t PIZZA me off,” wrote another.

“He’s a pizz-officer,” one person joked.

“This guy does more than deliver pizza, he’s also an elite neighbourhood watch crime fighter.”