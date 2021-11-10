Watch: 'Lucky to be alive' - Speed camera captures car travelling 119km/h with person on the bonnet

A person is "lucky to be alive" after a speed camera captured a Ford ute travelling at 119km/h with a person riding on the bonnet.
The incident, which happened in Western Australia on October 23, involved a vehicle travelling at 119m/h in a 100km/h zone down one of Australia's most notoriously dangerous roads 82km outside Perth.
An image released by police shows a man laying across the bonnet, drinking what appears to be a beer.
Another person could be seen holding their arm out the window holding a bottle.
The incident happened on Indian Ocean Drive at 2.23am. The vehicle was fitted with false Victorian number plates.
Road safety minister Paul Papalia said the man is "lucky to be alive".
"They may think they have gotten away with it but eventually they are likely to be caught and face the full force of the law."
That could include a $12,000 fine, 12 months' in jail, or be disqualified from driving for life.
The dangerous stretch of road has seen 19 deaths and 65 serious injuries over the past five years.
Papalia called the act "rank stupidity".