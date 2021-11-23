Watch: Husband punches shark in nose to save wife from getting eaten alive

Chantelle Doyle had to undergo 15 months of rehab after she was bitten by a shark. Photo / Nine / Getty

A brave couple have opened up about how Chantelle Doyle survived a harrowing shark attack, thanks to her husband's brave act.

Chantelle, 35, has undergone 15 months of intensive rehabilitation after she was mauled by a great white - but she owes her life to her husband who fought off the shark.

She was surfing at the "beautiful, sunny" Port Macquarie in NSW in 2020 when the attack happened.

Speaking to 60 Minutes, Chantelle said she felt the shark strike "underneath my board – it hit my leg straightaway – just bang, grab".

The shark clung on to her leg, refusing to let go. She feared she'd be dragged under the water to her death, or eaten alive.

Chantelle's husband Mark was about 10m away when he saw the attack.

He told 60 Minutes he swam over and started swinging at the shark.

"I just ditched the board, to just start whaling punches," he said.

"It was just throw as hard as I could until it lets go, because you sort of, just want it to be gone."

Mark punched the shark's nose numerous times after hearing it was the most senstivie part of the animal's body.

He says he saw his wife's life flash in front of his eyes as he glared directly into the shark's eye.

"[I was looking] deadset in the eye. That memory sits with me a lot, a black eye."

His punches were enough to make the shark let go of his wife.

He managed to drag her back to shore where she could receive urgent medical treatment.

Chantelle suffere severe damage to her muscle, bone, ligament, tendon and nerves. Luckily the shark missed a vital artery.

Their interview comes after a man was killed by a shark while swimming near Perth.

Although still very rare, shark attacks have generally been on the rise in recent years, but this may partly be down to better reporting methods.

In total, there have been eight fatalities involving sharks this year and 74 close encounters.