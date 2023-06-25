A Florida horse that became stuck in a pool was hoisted to safety with a crane. Photo / Facebook

An extensive rescue mission unfolded in a backyard swimming pool in Florida after a horse became stuck.

The Special Operations Team from Pasco County was called after reports of a “horse that was spooked by another horse and jumped into a swimming pool”.

The ordeal, seen in a video posted to Facebook, racked up over 1.3 million views.

Firefighters worked to keep the horse calm, using “large animal rescue equipment” to hoist the heavy steed to safety.

“We are happy to report that the horse is in good condition! Thank you to everyone who responded and worked vigilantly to save a life!” the department wrote in its post.

Commenters took to Facebook to share their appreciation.

“Every life deserves a chance at a rescue. Thank you.”

“Great job! Glad there were no injuries. I’m impressed that an above-ground pool survived the ordeal as well!”