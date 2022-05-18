Australian PM Scott Morrison bowled over a child in a football game in Tasmania. Video / @bengrahamjourno

18 May, 2022 07:54 AM 2 minutes to read

Australian PM Scott Morrison bowled over a child in a football game in Tasmania. Video / @bengrahamjourno

Scott Morrison has sensationally wiped out a small child while playing a game of football in Tasmania.

He was playing a training game with a group of kids at the home of the Devonport Strikers when he made a run towards the goal that went horribly wrong.

He clattered into a small child and then became entangled on the ground.

The Aussie Prime Minister, who is in the final few days of his election campaign, joked: "I'm surprised he hasn't been taken to hospital."

Footage showed Morrison running towards the boy in a bid to make a tackle but stumbled before fouling the young player without the ball.

Scott Morrison has sensationally wiped out a small child while playing soccer in Tasmania.

Morrison met players and parents and gave a speech about the Australian government's $3.5 million fund to redevelop the playing pitch and upgrade facilities.

"I look forward to coming back on another occasion," he told those at the event.

"I think that when that grandstand comes down, I hear it might need a bit of a bulldozer to knock it down, so I might be able to help with that."

Social media lit up following the incident, with many taking the opportunity to poke fun at Morrison.

"More the rampaging rhino than a bulldozer, a bulldozer has the sense to look," one joked.

Another added: "He's done a Boris, with less enthusiasm but the same result."

"Scott Morrison just destroyed a child in Tasmania," a third said.

It's not the first time a clumsy politician has tackled a child at an event.

In 2015, then London Mayor Boris Johnson knocked over a 10-year-old boy during a rugby match.

The now UK Prime Minister's over-exuberance on the sports field spilled over when he charged through the child while hurtling down the pitch with the ball in hand.

After the incident, on a mini-pitch in Tokyo, Johnson said "I'm so sorry" as the boy looked on in shock.

The pair later posed for photographs and Johnson gave the boy a 2015 Rugby World Cup ball.