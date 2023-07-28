Voyager 2023 media awards
Home / World
Premium

Was the rolled-up painting in the dog walker’s closet worth millions?

11 minutes to read
New York Times
By John Leland

The dog walker thought so. Sotheby’s planned the auction — at first.

In March 2022, Mark Herman, a dog walker and recreational drug enthusiast in upper Manhattan, New York, came into possession of a dog,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.