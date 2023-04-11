A volcano erupted last night on Russia’s far eastern Kamchatka Peninsula, spewing clouds of dust 20km into the sky and covering broad areas with ash.
The ash cloud from the eruption of Shiveluch, one of Kamchatka’s most active volcanoes, extended more than 500km northwest and engulfed several villages in grey volcanic dust.
Officials closed the skies over the area to aircraft. Local authorities shut schools in several affected communities and advised residents to stay indoors. Two villages had their power supplies cut for a few hours until emergency crews restored them.
Ash fell on 108,000sq km of territory, according to the regional branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences Geophysical Survey. Scientists described the fallout as the biggest in nearly 60 years.
The village of Klyuchi, about 50km from the volcano, was covered by an 8cm layer of dust. Residents posted videos showing the ash cloud plunging the area into darkness.
Kamchatka Governor Vladimir Solodov said there was no need for mass evacuation, but added that some residents who have health issues could be temporarily evacuated.
Shiveluch has two parts, the 3283m Old Shiveluch, and the smaller, highly active Young Shiveluch.
The Kamchatka Peninsula, which extends into the Pacific Ocean about 6600km east of Moscow, is one of the world’s most concentrated areas of geothermal activity, with about 30 active volcanoes.