Cancer treatment backlog breaching patients' rights, green light for more migrants to get residency and history made at the Cabinet table in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A volcano erupted last night on Russia’s far eastern Kamchatka Peninsula, spewing clouds of dust 20km into the sky and covering broad areas with ash.

The ash cloud from the eruption of Shiveluch, one of Kamchatka’s most active volcanoes, extended more than 500km northwest and engulfed several villages in grey volcanic dust.

🌋 The mighty #Shiveluch volcano in Russia's Kamchatka has gone full eruption mode - volcanic ash emissions has reached 20km, right into the stratosphere. #HappeningNow



Gorgeous video of the ash cloud to remind us of the beauty and the force of nature 👇 pic.twitter.com/eQ6TNgfLR1 — Russia 🇷🇺 (@Russia) April 10, 2023

Officials closed the skies over the area to aircraft. Local authorities shut schools in several affected communities and advised residents to stay indoors. Two villages had their power supplies cut for a few hours until emergency crews restored them.

Volcanic ash is covering the ground in Ust-Kamchatsky district after the Shiveluch volcano erupted. Photo / AP

Ash fell on 108,000sq km of territory, according to the regional branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences Geophysical Survey. Scientists described the fallout as the biggest in nearly 60 years.

More images from towns covered in ash by the Shiveluch eruption. Russian media are reporting that it was the volcano's largest ash emission since 1964. pic.twitter.com/muTgTiE7pq — Mack Tubridy (@macktubs) April 11, 2023

The village of Klyuchi, about 50km from the volcano, was covered by an 8cm layer of dust. Residents posted videos showing the ash cloud plunging the area into darkness.

Kamchatka Governor Vladimir Solodov said there was no need for mass evacuation, but added that some residents who have health issues could be temporarily evacuated.

Shiveluch, one of Russia's most active volcanoes, erupted Tuesday, spewing clouds of ash 20 kilometres into the sky and covering broad areas with ash. Photo / AP

Shiveluch has two parts, the 3283m Old Shiveluch, and the smaller, highly active Young Shiveluch.

The Kamchatka Peninsula, which extends into the Pacific Ocean about 6600km east of Moscow, is one of the world’s most concentrated areas of geothermal activity, with about 30 active volcanoes.

Some schools in the Kamchatka Peninsula were closed and residents ordered to stay indoors after the volcano eruption. Photo / AP







