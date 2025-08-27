The clip captures just one of many violent incidents that happen at the festival every year.
The carnival is notorious for outbreaks of violence, with organisers nearly cancelling the event because of difficulties securing sponsorship funding.
The street festival, Europe’s largest, was expected to have 1 million attendees this year according to the Daily Mail.
Around 7000 officers are required to manage the scale of the celebrations.
The Met Police arrested 423 people over the weekend, up 79 from last year and the highest number since 2019.
On Monday night (local time), police said “the event is still in its latter stages and we not being at all complacent, but we have seen far fewer incidents of serious violence than in recent years”.
There were two murders and eight stabbings during the 2024 carnival.
Police have reported only two stabbings this year, both on the Monday.
The festival celebrates Caribbean, African and Brazilian culture through music, elaborate costumes, and floats that parade through the streets.
Mayor of London Sir Sadiq Khan was glowing in a post about the festivities, writing “the streets were alive with music and joy, showing the best of our city and the power of culture to unite us”.