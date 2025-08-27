The festivalgoers chased the man on to the train after the scuffle. Photo / X @queenarraweelo

The festivalgoers chased the man on to the train after the scuffle. Photo / X @queenarraweelo

A violent brawl broke out on the tube during Notting Hill Carnival as the event was marred by the highest number of arrests since 2019.

In the clip, a fight breaks out at London’s Baker Street station after a reveller tossed a drink at other partiers.

The carnival attendees already appeared tense, scuffling with the man over an unknown dispute, but chaos erupted after the object was thrown.

A woman can then be seen chasing and hitting the drink-thrower with her purse as he flees through the station.

Another man follows him on to a train, where he is beaten as onlookers try to intervene.