Several hundred people gathered in the parking lot of the district headquarters, split between those who support or oppose teaching about exposing youngsters to LGBTQ+ issues in schools. Photo / AP

Parents and LGBT activists in California clashed outside a school as its board debated whether or not to recognise June as Pride month.

Three people were arrested outside a meeting of the Glendale Unified School District (GUSD) board during a protest attended by both pro- and anti-LGBTQ+ demonstrators.

The board was assessing how schools should teach gender and sexuality.

Conservative groups and LGBTQ+ rights supporters protest as police try to maintain order outside the Glendale Unified School District offices. Photo / AP

Hundreds of people attended, some waving Pride flags and others chanting “leave our kids alone”, as they named the five members of the school’s board.

Fighting broke out around an hour into the debate on an agenda item calling for recognition of June as Pride month, which was unanimously approved later in the evening.

Three people arrested

Three people were arrested for obstructing officers and the unlawful use of pepper spray. Police said that “additional attempts to de-escalate the crowd failed”.

Several reports have claimed the Proud Boys, an exclusively male far-right organisation that promotes and engages in political violence, were present.

One attendee, who said she had a child graduating from a GUSD school on Wednesday local time, called the protests “heartbreaking”.

“This is a great community, my son has received a great education here,” she told the Los Angeles Times.

Others expressed anger at the board’s policies.

“I’m here on the side of parents who want to keep the focus in schools on academics rather than on sexual orientation,” Belissa Cohen said.

Board meetings have seen protesters gather outside for several weeks.

The conservative group GUSD Parents Voices asked parents to attend Tuesday’s demonstration to “join the fight against indoctrination in our schools”.

“This is about, specifically, gender ideology being put upon and thrust upon children at Glendale Unified,” Jordan Henry, who is running for Glendale City Council, told the Los Angeles Times.

On Monday, the Glendale school released a statement in response to the criticism.

“Recently, intentional and harmful disinformation has been circulating about what is being taught in our district and the ways we serve our students,” they said.

“This includes disinformation about LGBTQIA+ curriculum, sex education, and supporting transgender and gender nonconforming youth.”