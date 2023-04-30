A large saltwater crocodile has been filmed snatching a pet dog on a far north Queensland beach. Video / Supplied

A huge saltwater crocodile has snatched a small dog from a Queensland beach, with chilling video footage showing the apex predator lining up the unsuspecting pet.

The video was shot at Napranum Beach in the far north of the state and shows two small dogs by the water’s edge as the large croc silently approaches.

The brutal example of nature’s fury takes only seconds.

As onlookers watch on and film, the crocodile launches from the water and seizes the smaller of the two in its powerful jaws.

The other animal leaps away and his mate’s tiny body is whipped viciously into the water by the croc before it swims away with its prize.

The unlucky pooch’s mate can be heard yelping as he runs away before three other pups gamely run to the shore to assess the situation - and bark at the massive reptile.

One local who viewed the footage said she knew the owners of the dog and posted on Facebook to call out those filming.

Johnnina Savo wrote: “Whoever was recording this video should’ve call up (sic) them puppies when you seen the croc coming instead of sitting there and f*n (sic) recording.

“Bear was only a pup didn’t know better or know about the dangers of being around that animal!”

The croc approached with stealth and attacked without mercy. Photo / Supplied

“This is animal cruelty to sit and watch this. To allow it to happen is absolutely unfathomable,” another local replied.

“You wouldn’t sit and watch a dog die by fire, so why is this acceptable?”

The attack came as a fisherman in far north Queensland was feared taken by a croc.

A desperate search is on for the man, who is feared to have been dragged into the Kennedy River and eaten.

The attack came at 5.30pm on Friday when campers at a nearby campsite heard a scream coming from the riverbank, the Daily Mail reported.

A rescue helicopter was sent from Cairns, 400km away.