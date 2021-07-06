Victorian hospital scandal: Head obstetrician's shocking errors as multiple babies die

Doctor Surinder Parhar was head of the obstetrics unit at Bacchus Marsh hospital where a cluster of babies died in "potentially avoidable" circumstances. Photo / Getty

Doctor Surinder Parhar was head of the obstetrics unit at Bacchus Marsh hospital where a cluster of babies died in "potentially avoidable" circumstances. Photo / Getty

A doctor in charge of a Victorian maternity unit plagued by multiple preventable baby deaths has admitted to a litany of errors including incorrectly telling a pregnant woman her baby was dying.

Former Bacchus Marsh Hospital obstetrics director Dr Surinder Parhar faced the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal on Tuesday where he admitted to nine allegations of professional misconduct.

The hospital was at the centre of a cluster of potentially avoidable stillbirths and neonatal deaths during the time he was director during 2008 and 2015.

On one occasion in 2013 a pregnant woman went to the hospital because of bleeding and pain but Dr Parhar didn't investigate the cause of her complaint and told her it was due to the death of the baby.

The now 73-year-old also failed to keep clear records including cases where a child died during birth or after and his notes were "illegible", the tribunal found.

The doctor also failed to undertake his "medical leadership" with the investigation of baby deaths during his time and didn't properly supervise or assess junior doctors at the hospital.

"His whole case is while he did his very best … his very best was not good enough," barrister Ross Gillies QC said on behalf of the doctor.

The hospital was becoming increasingly stretched as more patients in the booming area started to go there, he said.

The lawyer said there were "errors of judgment made" and the former obstetrician voluntarily surrendered his medical registration in 2015.

"He loved his profession, he loved his patients but realises he has left in shame," Gillies told the tribunal.

His career had ended in "ignominy" and "disgrace" and he was completely remorseful, the lawyer said.

Gillies said Dr Parhar regretted the impact of his conduct on families and the ripple effect it had on the community.

The lawyer for the Medical Board of Australia said a promise he would never again be registered to practice would send a "powerful message".

But he said tribunal members could still impose a period that would bar him from practising.

The doctor's defence lawyer argued his client was prepared to never practice again and an undertaking was sufficient.

"He's accepting that his days are over," Gillies told the court.

The tribunal will hand down their decision in writing at a later date.