Victoria man Benjamin Stockdale, 37, allegedly bashes little girl 'lifeless' afer sending mum to buy cigarettes

Traralgon man Benjamin Stockdale, 37, is charged with intentionally causing injury to a 22-month-old girl who was rendered "lifeless". Photo / Supplied

A Victoria man accused of leaving his girlfriend's toddler nearly "lifeless" and allegedly used his parents to stop the woman speaking to authorities has been denied bail.

Benjamin Stockdale is charged with intentionally causing serious injury to the 22-month-old on November 12 and appeared via video link in the Latrobe Valley Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

He was denied bail, with magistrate Alanna Duffy pointing to her concerns about the "high risk" of him committing further offences and endangering the safety and welfare of the public.

The 37-year-old man ordered his girlfriend out of the house to get cigarettes last month and rang her screaming around 10.30pm, telling her the child was hurt, police allege.

He was the only one at the home at the time when the child was injured, according to court documents.

The little girl was allegedly left alone with the accused and was seriously assaulted, causing "horrendous injuries and rendering her lifeless".

During the bail hearing that ran for several days, Detective Senior Constable Christine Walsh told the court that Stockdale's family passed on messages to the girl's mum telling her to say "no comment" to police.

"The family were encouraging her not to talk to us at all," Constable Walsh said.

The magistrate said there was a risk in Stockdale not surrendering to authorities if requested and was not satisfied with plans for him to live with one or both parents at either of their farming properties.

Stockdale did not react when he was denied bail and is due to return to court next year.