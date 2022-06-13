Tash Peterson has protested against animal slaughter for over two years. Photo / Instagram

A prominent vegan activist has said police are investigating vile death threats made towards her following her most recent protest in Perth.

Tash Peterson, 28, protested last week at Outback Jacks Bar and Grill on James St, wearing a white apron with fake splatters, shouting "their blood is on your hands" to the customers eating out.

"The sounds you hear now, are the sounds of animals screaming for their lives inside Australian slaughterhouses," she said.

The stunt triggered outrage at the steakhouse, with one patron allegedly putting the activist in a headlock while another grabbed her wrists.

Following the protest, Peterson shared on social media that she had been contacted by the State Security Investigation Group, following a serious threat made on an Instagram post last weekend.

"This person said they would 'gut that little s***' and something about steak knives and how my next protest will end with a gas bomb." she said.

"This is the first time I am aware of, that the police are actually investigating and acting on the threats that I receive."

The activist protesting at Outback Jacks Bar and Grill last week. Picture / Supplied.

The activist claims she has been receiving death threats over the past two years, following numerous physical attacks, including one farmer who allegedly wrestled her out of a show ring at the Perth Royal show last year.

"I have been receiving serious threats for about two years now and nothing has ever been done," Peterson said.

In a social media video, Peterson called on police to investigate the two people who allegedly assaulted her in her most recent steakhouse protest.

"I'm very bruised and I definitely will be putting in police statements to get these people charged for assault," she said.

"Now that customers have actually assaulted me, it will be interesting to see if the police actually act and charge them.

Tash Peterson was dragged out of the Perth Royal Show during a protest. Photo / Facebook

"It's not okay to touch someone if you don't agree with their beliefs and people have the right to protest."

In a statement, WA Police said they could not confirm if they were investigating the threats and declined to comment further.

The activist is widely known for her topless protests inside markets and luxury stores, which resulted in her being fined $3500.

On Friday, Peterson was found guilty at the Perth Magistrates Court on two counts of behaving in a disorderly manner over two shirtless protests in 2020.

The activist denied her behaviour was unlawful or offensive, claiming that men who go shirtless do not face criminal charges.