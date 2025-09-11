Kirk, a 31-year-old ally of President Donald Trump who has helped galvanise conservative support among young people, was shot dead during a speaking engagement yesterday at a university in Utah.
The Trump Administration has moved aggressively to revoke or deny visas as part of a broader crackdown on immigration.
As of mid-August, the State Department said it has rescinded 6000 student visas, mostly over legal violations including overstays or police encounters including drunk driving.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio has also said he is prioritising the revocation of visas of “lunatics” who led campus protests against Israel’s offensive in Gaza, using a law that allows him to remove people for going against US foreign policy interests.
Under Rubio’s orders, the State Department now asks all visa applicants to keep their social media profiles open for vetting.
The approach comes despite outspoken criticism by the Trump Administration over restrictions on online speech in European allies, including over alleged incitement by far-right groups.
