Sara Seymour and Debra Kanipe. Photo / Hendricks County Jail

Five staff members at a US school have been charged with neglect or failure to report neglect after a 7-year-old special education student was told to eat his own vomit.

The Hendricks County Prosecutor’s Office last week charged a teacher and instructional aide at Brown Elementary School in Brownsburg, Indianapolis, with neglect and they as well as a second teacher, a second aide and a behavioural technician have been charged with failure to report the incident.

The teacher charged with neglect told the student during lunch that if he vomited, he would need to eat whatever he threw up, Brownsburg police said. The child vomited on a tray provided by the second teacher, and the aide charged with neglect then gave the child a spoon, police said.

The boy ate some of the vomit, then used paper towels to clean up what remained, police said. The alleged incident occurred in February.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the vile incident was captured on video and showed the involvement of the five staff members, none of whom reported what happened, Fox 59 reported.

Brown Elementary Life Skills teacher Sara Seymour, 27, and instructional aide Debra Kanipe, 63, have been charged with neglect of a dependent as a Level 6 felony, and failure to report, a Class B misdemeanour.

The Brownsburg Community School Corp. said it learned of the incident on April 12 and removed the five staffers from contact with students and placed them on administrative leave.

Superintendent Jim Snapp said in a statement, “We are deeply saddened by the actions of these staff members and will work in conjunction with our local law enforcement as they move forward with possible criminal charges.”

“This horrendous action is not in line with the character of staff and teachers at Brownsburg Schools,” he added.

“The shocking actions of a few does not define the care and concern that Brownsburg teachers and staff show every day.”

- Additional reporting, NZ Herald



