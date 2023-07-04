Kiri Allan's future remains uncertain ahead of a meeting with the Prime Minister, Waka Kotahi accused of being overcautious with access to the Harbour Bridge and violent protests ease in France after days of unrest in the latest headlines. Video / NZ Herald / Getty / AP

A Subway sandwich restaurant in the US has been slammed after posting a roadside ad that took aim at the Titan submersible disaster.

The store in Rincon, Georgia was forced to remove the sign after it was widely criticised.

It read: “Our subs don’t implode. "

A store manager told reportedly told locals news outlet WTOC 11 that the sign has been removed, Fox News reported.

“We have been in contact with the franchise about this matter and made it clear that this kind of comment has no place in our business,” a Subway representative told Fox News.

Despite five people losing their lives in the disaster, the catastrophic implosion of the experimental submarine was widely mocked online with users sharing memes ridiculing the sub for using a video games controller for steering and others questioning the media attention paid to the sub and the deaths of its wealthy passengers.

But many social media users made their displeasure known after photos of the Subway ad began to circulate online

“@SUBWAY this is at your store in Rincon, GA. Not only is it distasteful, it’s just sad. Do better,” one person wrote.

“This is what we are doing now? Making fun of people who lost their lives,” asked another.

Another said it was in “horrible taste” and questioned the wisdom of the ad amidst the fast food giant’s ongoing attempts to reinvent itself.

Presumed human remains were recovered from the wreckage of the Titan submersible last week, the US Coast Guard has said.

Medical professionals will formally analyse the remains which are understood to have been found within the debris from the sea floor at the site of the deep-sea vessel’s fatal implosion, which killed five people.

British adventurer Hamish Harding and father and son Shahzada and Suleman Dawood were killed on board the vessel near the wreckage of the Titanic, alongside OceanGate Expeditions’ chief executive, Stockton Rush, and French national Paul-Henri Nargeolet.

- Additional reporting, AP