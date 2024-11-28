Alison Pickering was on a first date when she suffered the allergic reaction. Photo / Facebook

A student in the US died from an allergic reaction after eating one of her favourite meals after the restaurant changed the recipe.

Alison Pickering, 23, went into anaphylactic shock after the restaurant, which she frequently dined at, put peanut sauce on her fish.

The student died just days before she was due to graduate.

“She would repeatedly go to the same restaurants and order the same dishes, you know. And that was a common thing,” her father, Grover Pickering, told CBS News.

In May 2023, Pickering, who in her spare time worked with children at a local church, went on a first date to a restaurant – which has not been identified – and ordered a plate of mahi mahi fish.