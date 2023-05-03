Top students deny AI cheating, wild weather sees insurance claims skyrocket and police monitoring protest action at Parliament today in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A Minnesota state senator became a reluctant star on social media after he voted shirtless while lying in bed during what should have been a routine legislative meeting.

In a video streamed on YouTube, Republican Senator Calvin Bahr, of East Bethel, can briefly be seen voting, with a School House Rock “I’m Just a Bill” character on the wall behind him, during a Zoom call on Monday with the Legislative Audit Commission.

This image taken from the Minnesota Office of the Legislative Auditor meeting via Zoom shows Sen. Calvin Bahr shirtless during a vote on Monday, May 1, 2023. Photo / AP

After voting, Bahr quickly turned the camera off, leaving a black screen showing just his name.

Several people in the meeting room are seen smiling in the background after the camera switches back.

How I get on every zoom call before 11 https://t.co/9VF2RRTCh3 — Millennial Edition (@MillennialEdit1) May 1, 2023

A Republican senate spokeswoman said Bahr, a truck driver, worked until 4.45 a.m. and then went to bed before Monday’s meeting. She said he would not comment on the vote or the video.

Senator Nicole Mitchell, of the Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party, tweeted an eye-roll emoji in response to the video.

“The level of professionalism we get from some of our MN GOP [Republican] members,” she added.

The level of professionalism we get from some of our MN GOP members. 🙄 https://t.co/i6EVgnzyii — Nicole Mitchell (@NicoleM_4Senate) May 2, 2023

The video prompted several memes and social media commentary before comments were turned off.