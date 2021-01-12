US riots: Top Republican Mitch McConnell ready to 'purge' Donald Trump from party - report

Top Republican Mitch McConnell is reportedly pleased about plans to impeach Donald Trump in the wake of the siege on the US Capitol, believing it is the first step in "purging" the President from the party.

The Senate Majority Leader, previously a staunch ally of the President, has told associates he believes Trump has committed impeachable offences, The New York Times reports.

McConnell has indicated that he wants to see the specific article of impeachment that the House is set to approve tomorrow, and hear the eventual arguments in the Senate.

At the same time, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California, one of Trump's most steadfast allies in Congress, has asked other Republicans whether he should call on Trump to resign, the New York Times reports.

McCarthy earlier slapped down the President for claiming "Antifa people" were behind the Capitol riot, according to a report by US news agency Axios.

Trump reportedly made the allegation during a 30-minute phone call with McCarthy yesterday, repeating a baseless theory that has been circulating on some right-wing conspiracy websites.

The Republican Congressman "would have none of it".

"It's not Antifa. It's MAGA. I know, I was there," McCarthy replied, according to Axios.

For nearly 16 years, Capitol Police Officer Howard Liebengood honorably carried out his duty of protecting the halls of Congress.



Judy and I are praying for Howard’s family and the entire Capitol Hill community as we grieve the loss of a great man. — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) January 10, 2021

According to a GOP source on conference phone call yesterday, Kevin McCarthy warned members not to verbally attack colleagues who vote for impeachment because it could endanger their lives. — John McCormack (@McCormackJohn) January 12, 2021

Also today, the No.3 Republican in the House, Liz Cheney, announced she would vote to impeach Trump in the wake of the attack on the Capitol, saying there's "never been a greater betrayal" by a US president.

"The President of the United States summoned this mob, assembled the mob, and lit the flame of this attack," Cheney wrote in a stinging statement.

"Everything that followed was his doing. None of this would have happened without the President."

We have sworn an oath under God to defend the Constitution. We uphold that oath at all times, not only when it is politically convenient.



Congress has no authority to overturn elections by objecting to electors. Doing so steals power from the states & violates the Constitution. — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) January 6, 2021

Taken together, the stances of three of the most powerful members of the Republican Party reflect the politically challenging and fast-moving nature of the crisis that the GOP faces.

Trump faces a single charge - "incitement of insurrection" - in the impeachment resolution that the House will begin debating tomorrow, a week before Democrat Joe Biden is set to be inaugurated on January 20.

In his first public appearance since Thursday's unrest, Trump remained defiant, insisting he bore no responsibility for his supporters' actions.

"People thought that what I said was totally appropriate," Trump said today during a trip to Alamo, Texas, to tour a part of the US-Mexico border wall.