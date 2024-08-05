US personnel wounded in attack against base in Iraq

Smoke from Israeli shelling rises above the southern Lebanese village of Khiam, as tensions between pro-Iranian Hezbollah terrorists and Israeli forces escalate. Photo / Getty Images

Several US personnel have been injured in an attack against a military base in Iraq, as concerns in the region mount following last week’s killing of senior members of militant groups Hamas and Hezbollah.

Three US officials told Reuters the suspected rocket attack took place at Al Asad airbase in Iraq. They said they were citing initial information, which could change.

“Base personnel are conducting a post-attack damage assessment,” one of the officials said.

Two Katyusha rockets were fired at the base in western Iraq, security sources said. One security source said the rockets fell inside the base.

Last week, the US carried out a strike in Iraq against individuals US officials said were militants getting ready to launch drones and posed a threat to US and coalition forces.