McDonald's employee Yoan Soto shot a customer after getting into an altercation about service delays. Photo / Polk County Sheriff's Office.

A McDonalds employee shot a customer complaining about the slow service of the Florida store’s drive-through.

According to People, Juan Soto shot 19-year-old Peter Story at around 3am on October 12 after the pair got into an altercation about the long wait for food.

Soto informed Story and his friend Nicholas Jones, 18, that the fast-food restaurant was currently “overwhelmed” with online orders as they arrived in the drive-through.

The pair allegedly became agitated by the delays and entered the McDonalds, where they began to threaten to beat Soto when he finished work.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd detailed the incident in a video release posted to Instagram.