“They threatened to attack the man who just told them, ‘we’re busy, we can’t take any more orders,’ and he did that because the [employee] told him to”, Judd said.
Story and Jones then implied they had a gun, prompting Soto to recover his own weapon from the back of the McDonalds.
The gun fired as a struggle ensued between the trio, leaving Story with a bullet graze on his neck.
Soto left the scene after picking up the shell casings, according to Fox 13.
“They created a well-found fear in him and the store [employee]. It was just a McMess, but we’ll sort it out because we are McGood at investigating McCrime,” Judd said.
“It’s a blessing that it was a very minor wound, but you know what? When you start shooting McGuns, you get people’s McAttention.”
Commenters enjoyed Judd’s humorous take on the incident, one writing “love the sheriff, his briefing was McAmazing!!!!”
Others urged the authorities not to “throw the Mcbook” at Soto, who had been charged with tampering physical evidence.
Story and Jones are also facing three charges in relation to the shooting - disorderly conduct, trespassing, and failing to leave after a warning.